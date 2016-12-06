Dec 6 Auden AG :

* Completes capital increase, raising total gross proceeds of 15.6 million euros through placement of 2,230,421 shares at subscription price of 7.00 euros per share

* Successful placement of new shares under this capital increase now yields gross transaction proceeds of approx. 15.6 million euros ($16.79 million) to company, which it intends to deploy for expansion of its investment portfolio in accordance with its corporate strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)