* Completes capital increase, raising total gross proceeds
of 15.6 million euros through placement of 2,230,421 shares at
subscription price of 7.00 euros per share
* Successful placement of new shares under this capital
increase now yields gross transaction proceeds of approx. 15.6
million euros ($16.79 million) to company, which it intends to
deploy for expansion of its investment portfolio in accordance
with its corporate strategy
