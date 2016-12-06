Dec 6 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)

* Moberg Pharma considers an acquisition of DermoPlast from the Prestige Brands group.

* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says moberg pharma has, based on authorization to issue shares granted by company's annual general meeting on 18 may 2016, mandated carnegie investment bank to assess preconditions for a private placement of up to 2,843,504 shares through a so-called "accelerated book-building" procedure in order to partially finance a potential acquisition.

* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says if acquisition is carried out, purchase price will be usd 47.6m plus stock value

* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says moberg pharma intends to finance remainder of purchase price by available cash resources and a tap issue to moberg pharma's outstanding bond loan

* Moberg pharma considers an acquisition of a brand from prestige brands and evaluates the preconditions for carrying out a directed new shares issue