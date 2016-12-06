Dec 6 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)
* Moberg Pharma considers an acquisition of DermoPlast from
the Prestige Brands group.
* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says moberg pharma has, based on
authorization to issue shares granted by company's annual
general meeting on 18 may 2016, mandated carnegie investment
bank to assess preconditions for a private placement of up to
2,843,504 shares through a so-called "accelerated book-building"
procedure in order to partially finance a potential acquisition.
* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says if acquisition is carried
out, purchase price will be usd 47.6m plus stock value
* Moberg pharma ab (publ) says moberg pharma intends to
finance remainder of purchase price by available cash resources
and a tap issue to moberg pharma's outstanding bond loan
* Moberg pharma considers an acquisition of a brand from
prestige brands and evaluates the preconditions for carrying out
a directed new shares issue
(Reporting By Johan Ahlander)