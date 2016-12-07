BRIEF-Cogobuy Group says qtrly non-gaap profit attributable RMB133.9 mln, up 33.6%
* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb133.9 million, representing an increase of 33.6%
Dec 7 Big Un Ltd
* Q2 FY17 revenue is anticipated to reach $3.8m
* Cash flow guidance - december 2016-big.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb133.9 million, representing an increase of 33.6%
* Proposed Acquisition Of A 27% Stake In Global Entertainment Media Pte. Ltd. - Second Addendum