Dec 8 Over The Wire Holdings Ltd
* Over the wire holdings ltd - deal for consideration of
$7.615 million
* "acquisition is expected to offer attractive ebitda and
eps accretion to over wire on a full year basis."
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of shares
in telarus pty ltd (telarus)
* Over the wire holdings ltd - "significant synergies are
expected to be realised post integration"
* Over the wire holdings ltd - over the wire to acquire
telarus-otw.ax
