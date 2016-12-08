Dec 8 Doro AB :

* Jérôme Arnaud will leave Doro but continue as CEO until already-initiated recruitment process is completed

* Non-recurring restructuring costs of circa 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.3 million) will be booked in Q4 for planned CEO change

* Sees EBIT, including non-recurring restructuring costs for FY 2016, to be in range of 40 million to 50 million swedish crowns, revising previous forecast of EBIT somewhat below outcome for 2015

* Has initiated CEO recruitment process and expects completion latest in early 2017

* Sales for 2016 are still expected to be above 2015 and current order intake is strong Source text for Eikon:

