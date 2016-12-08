Dec 8 Doro AB :
* Jérôme Arnaud will leave Doro but continue as CEO until
already-initiated recruitment process is completed
* Non-recurring restructuring costs of circa 21 million
Swedish crowns ($2.3 million) will be booked in Q4 for planned
CEO change
* Sees EBIT, including non-recurring restructuring costs for
FY 2016, to be in range of 40 million to 50 million swedish
crowns, revising previous forecast of EBIT somewhat below
outcome for 2015
* Has initiated CEO recruitment process and expects
completion latest in early 2017
* Sales for 2016 are still expected to be above 2015 and
current order intake is strong
($1 = 9.0672 Swedish crowns)
