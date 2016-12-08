Dec 8 Bjorn Borg
* Says acquires benelux distributor Baseline
* Says pays EUR 1.25 million for all shares and
shareholders' loans in the Baseline Group over a three-year
period
* Says as part of the transaction, Björn Borg will also take
over working capital financing from local banks of up to EUR 2.8
million, and the Group's interest bearing debt will increase
with the corresponding amount
* Says consolidating Baseline Group into the Björn Borg
Group is estimated to increase annual net sales by approximately
SEK 100 million without impact on the EBIT
excluding short-term negative effects for 2017
* Says according to the share purchase agreement completion
of the acquisition will take place on 2 January 2017
* Baseline Group has a total of 90 employees and a
turnover in 2015 for the Björn Borg brand of approximately EUR
23.3 million with an EBIT of about EUR -0.7 million
For the original story click here: bit.ly/2hmRok9
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)