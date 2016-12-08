Dec 8 Ericsson
* Update on cost and efficiency program
* Says intended reductions in Sweden announced on Oct 4,
2016 are progressing ahead of plan
* Ericsson says total company restructuring cost for 2016
estimated to SEK 5.5-6.5 bln, compared to previous estimate of
SEK 4-5 bln, due to faster implementation of cost and efficiency
program in Sweden
* Ericsson says restructuring costs for 2017 are expected to
somewhat decrease, but will be communicated in conjunction with
Ericsson Q4 result in January 2017
* Says voluntary program finalized - no further forced
workforce reduction currently planned in Sweden
* Says voluntary program in sweden has been successfully
completed and 1,600 employees will leave Ericsson through
program on December 31, 2016
