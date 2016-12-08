LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* Christoph Klotz to step down from the management board and leave company
* Christoph Klotz will resign from management board and leave company on best of terms at end of 2016
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT