Dec 8 Wige Media AG :
* Builds up new sporttotal.tv business, along with its
international project business, and sells _wige broadcast and
_wige solutions
* Purchase price for sold operations amounts to 4 million
euros ($4.32 million) in total, 3.5 million euros of which for
_wige solutions GmbH and 0.5 million euros for _wige broadcast
GmbH
* In addition, _wige media is likely to raise hidden
reserves by 0.8 million euros in context of restructuring
* Since only parts of order concerning technical equipment
for racing track infrastructure projects in Kuwait can be taken
into account in 2016, revenues are likely to amount to 63
million euros and EBT to -6.5 million euros
* Consistently positive earnings with steady growth are
anticipated from 2017 onward
($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)