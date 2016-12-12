BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Microskin PLC :
* Acquisition in an all-stock transaction, subject to valuation
* ISOCOL International will become a subsidiary of Microskin
* Christopher Musgrave, former President and Executive Director of ISOCOL International will join the Board of Directors of Microskin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
LONDON, May 15 French glass bottle maker Verallia launched a third repricing of its €1.375bn debt to take advantage of strong liquidity and favourable conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said.