BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa, Netflix
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Mars One Ventures AG :
* Mars One Ventures AG (Basel) signs a 6 million euro($6.36 million) funding agreement with Hong Kong based investment firm World Stock & Bond Trade Limited
* Investment occurs at a price of 0.18 euro per share, with two bonus shares for every share purchased - resulting in an average price of 0.06 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.