Dec 12 Secunet Security Networks AG :
* Anticipates 2016 revenue of around 114 million euros
($120.94 million) and earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of
around 13 million euros (2015 financial year: revenue 91.1
million euros, EBIT 8.6 million euros
* Has raised its forecast for 2016 financial year
* Income from hardware and licences actually anticipated for
year 2017 is now leading to a considerable increase in EBIT
expectations to about 13 million euros
* Further improvement in the outlook for the 2016 financial
year
