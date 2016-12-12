BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 13 Imugene Ltd
* Imugene broadens pipeline with acquisition of immuno-oncology technology from Melbourne's Baker IDI heart and diabetes institute
* Baker IDI will receive 1.5 per cent of net revenues generated from approved cancer therapies using technology
* Imugene will pay no upfront costs for exclusive, worldwide rights to baker IDI's arginine modulators
* Acquisition of immuno-oncology technology-imu.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO