Dec 14 Orion Oyj :

* Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison to start strategic collaboration

* Target proteins identified and initially validated at UW-Madison will be provided to Orion as first step in establishing research and development collaboration

* Parties to cover their own costs throughout collaboration

* All future income related to individual joint projects of collaboration parties shall be shared between parties in proportion to their respective share of development investments