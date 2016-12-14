BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
Dec 14 Catena Media Plc :
* Buys websites and other affiliate related assets from three US founders.
* Total upfront purchase price amounts to $15 million, whereof 25 percent will be settled with 440,669 new Catena Media shares
* Additional earn-out payments can amount to maximum of $45 million, and are based on revenue performance during next three years
* Acquired assets' current revenue run rate is around 1 million euros ($1.06 million) per quarter, with an operating margin of around 75 percent
* Following acquisition, adds 3 new verticals to its business - in addition to poker, co is also acquiring websites targeting esports and daily fantasy sports Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group