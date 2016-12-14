Dec 14 Axactor AB (publ) :

* Enters 1st agreement to acquire unsecured non performing loan

* Says transaction will be important to move business into hybrid model which is core to Axactor's strategy and further build on this with other portfolios in 2017

* Acquisition will be financed by Axactor's available cash and our existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:

