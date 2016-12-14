BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Axactor AB (publ) :
* Enters 1st agreement to acquire unsecured non performing loan
* Says transaction will be important to move business into hybrid model which is core to Axactor's strategy and further build on this with other portfolios in 2017
* Acquisition will be financed by Axactor's available cash and our existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.