BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Skanska Ab
* As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its investment in the A1 motorway in Poland
* The transaction is now expected to be recorded by Skanska Infrastructure Development in the first quarter of 2017 instead of previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2016
* The reason is that one of the partners, NDI Autostrada, has exercised its right of first refusal and therefore the permit process has shifted somewhat in time
* The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged
* The divestment to NDI Autostrada is conditional on approval from the Polish Competition Authority
* Skanska will announce the final amount and confirm the expected closing of the divestment in connection to the completion and payment of the transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: