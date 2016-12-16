Dec 16 Skanska Ab

* As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its investment in the A1 motorway in Poland

* The transaction is now expected to be recorded by Skanska Infrastructure Development in the first quarter of 2017 instead of previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2016

* The reason is that one of the partners, NDI Autostrada, has exercised its right of first refusal and therefore the permit process has shifted somewhat in time

* The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged

* The divestment to NDI Autostrada is conditional on approval from the Polish Competition Authority

* Skanska will announce the final amount and confirm the expected closing of the divestment in connection to the completion and payment of the transaction.