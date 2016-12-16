BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Skanska AB
* Says divestment of its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK, may be recorded during 2016
* The transaction was previously expected to be recorded in the first quarter of 2017
* Says final determination regarding when the transaction will be recorded is dependent on when the remaining conditions are in place. The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: