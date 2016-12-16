Dec 16 Skanska AB

* Says divestment of its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK, may be recorded during 2016

* The transaction was previously expected to be recorded in the first quarter of 2017

* Says final determination regarding when the transaction will be recorded is dependent on when the remaining conditions are in place. The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)