UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Hemfosa :
* Hemfosa acquires community service properties in Finland and Sweden for total value of about 255 million Swedish crowns ($27.27 million)
* Company will acquire three properties in Sweden at an underlying property value of 98 million crowns
* Property is currently being completely refurbished and is expected to be ready on Jan. 1, 2017
* Seller is Turku Technology Properties Ltd
* Lease extends for about 17 years and annual rental income is about 12 million crowns
* Buys community service property in Turku at an underlying property value of about 158 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.