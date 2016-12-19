Dec 19 Marine Harvest Asa
* Marine Harvest nominated to purchase farming assets on the
east coast of Canada
* Have been nominated by receiver of all assets owned by
Gray Aqua Group of companies to purchase company
* Acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is CAD 15
million
* "The acquisition is important from a strategic point of
view, as it further broadens Marine Harvest's global
farming footprint in a country where we are already present on
the West Coast"
* Says he market for salmon in North-East America continues
to develop very favourably
* The assets purchased include one hatchery in New
Brunswick, two farming licenses in New Brunswick, seven farming
licenses in Newfoundland, and one processing plant in
Newfoundland
* Currently no fish has been stocked in the
above mentioned licenses
* In addition, the Company has applied for 17 farming
licenses in Newfoundland which are yet to be approved
* Marine Harvest will shortly start to detail a production
plan and investment framework for the East Coast of Canada,
including building an organisation capable to produce
15,000-20,000 tonnes gutted weight equivalent of salmon per
annum
