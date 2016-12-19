Dec 19 Marine Harvest Asa

* Marine Harvest nominated to purchase farming assets on the east coast of Canada

* Have been nominated by receiver of all assets owned by Gray Aqua Group of companies to purchase company

* Acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is CAD 15 million

* "The acquisition is important from a strategic point of view, as it further broadens Marine Harvest's global farming footprint in a country where we are already present on the West Coast"

* Says he market for salmon in North-East America continues to develop very favourably

* The assets purchased include one hatchery in New Brunswick, two farming licenses in New Brunswick, seven farming licenses in Newfoundland, and one processing plant in Newfoundland

* Currently no fish has been stocked in the above mentioned licenses

* In addition, the Company has applied for 17 farming licenses in Newfoundland which are yet to be approved

* Marine Harvest will shortly start to detail a production plan and investment framework for the East Coast of Canada, including building an organisation capable to produce 15,000-20,000 tonnes gutted weight equivalent of salmon per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)