Dec 19 Immofinanz AG :

* Adjusts the preliminary timetable for the planned merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen

* Is announcing a change in preliminary timetable for intended merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Reason is planned divestment of Immofinanz's Russian property portfolio, which is a condition for merger of two companies

* Structured bidding process for Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centers is scheduled to start at beginning of 2017. According to current estimates, transaction should close in 2017