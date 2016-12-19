UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Immofinanz AG :
* Adjusts the preliminary timetable for the planned merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen
* Is announcing a change in preliminary timetable for intended merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
* Reason is planned divestment of Immofinanz's Russian property portfolio, which is a condition for merger of two companies
* Structured bidding process for Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centers is scheduled to start at beginning of 2017. According to current estimates, transaction should close in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.