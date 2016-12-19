UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Drax Group Plc :
* European Commission approves CfD contract
* European Commission has today approved CfD investment contract, awarded to Drax by UK Government, for its third biomass unit conversion
* Unit will commence operating as a fully converted biomass unit under this contract in coming days
* Strike price remains 100 stg per MWh and there are no changes to terms of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.