Dec 19 Drax Group Plc :

* European Commission approves CfD contract

* European Commission has today approved CfD investment contract, awarded to Drax by UK Government, for its third biomass unit conversion

* Unit will commence operating as a fully converted biomass unit under this contract in coming days

* Strike price remains 100 stg per MWh and there are no changes to terms of contract