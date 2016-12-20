BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Capitol Health Ltd :
* Notes Federal Government announcement says bulk-billing incentive program for diagnostic imaging would be deferred until 1 July 2017
* Notes announcement by Federal Government as part of it mid-year economic and fiscal outlook
* Forecast immediate impact on company will be an increase in revenue expectations for second half of FY17
* Response to government mid-year economic and fiscal outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive