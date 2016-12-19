Dec 20 Centrepoint Alliance Ltd :

* Centrepoint Alliance Ltd - sale of premium funding business-CAF.AX

* Has finalised strategic review of its wholly owned subsidiary Centrepoint Alliance Premium Funding Pty Ltd Acn

* Strategic review resulted in an agreement for sale of all shares in premium funding business to BOQ finance for $20m

* Sale price will be adjusted in february to reflect after tax profits for period up to 31 December 2016