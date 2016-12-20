BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Central Petroleum Ltd :
* Central Petroleum Ltd - Santos sells its Mereenie interest to Macquarie,STO-CTP.AX
* Santos has agreed to sell its 50% interest in Mereenie Oil And Gas Field to Macquarie Mereenie Pty Ltd, unit of Macquarie Group Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering