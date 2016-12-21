BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Skanska AB
* Skanska sells office building in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 67m, about SEK 630m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results