BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Wincanton Plc
* New contract win
* Has won a four-year contract with IKEA, largest home retail brand in uk
* Contract to provide operational development and support of two new distribution centres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock