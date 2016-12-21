Dec 21 Hoist Finance Ab (Publ) :

* Has acquired a portfolio in Italy comprising non-performing unsecured consumer loans from an Italian consumer bank

* Portfolio consists of about 51,000 claims with a nominal value of 350 million euros ($364.49 million)

* Parties have agreed to not disclose purchase price, but according to Hoist Finance's internal guidelines, investments exceeding 50 million euros are communicated