BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Cenit AG :
* Intends to acquire the French software implementation specialist Keonys
* Will finance expected acquisition price of approximately 6 million euros ($6.25 million) from existing liquid assets
* In 2016, Keonys is expected to generate sales of around 56 million euros; company employs circa 160 members of staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares