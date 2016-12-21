Dec 21 Cenit AG :

* Intends to acquire the French software implementation specialist Keonys

* Will finance expected acquisition price of approximately 6 million euros ($6.25 million) from existing liquid assets

* In 2016, Keonys is expected to generate sales of around 56 million euros; company employs circa 160 members of staff