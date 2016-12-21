Dec 21 B2holding ASA :

* B2 KAPITAL d.o.o., slovenian subsidiary of B2holding ASA, is a party in a non-performing retail loan transaction with Unicredit Bank Slovenia

* Portfolio consists of Slovenian loans with a gross principal value of approximately 110 million euros ($115 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9607 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)