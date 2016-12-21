BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Nokian Tyres Plc
* says the Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres Plc has appointed MBA Andrei Pantioukhov, 44, as the interim President and CEO starting 1 January 2017
* Pantioukhov currently serves as the company's general manager of Russian operations, and he will continue also in this role
* Current CEO Ari Lehtoranta is stepping down to take the helm at smaller Finnish company Caverion in a move which has raised concerns among investors over the tyre maker's future. Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock