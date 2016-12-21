Dec 21 Sygnis AG :

* Acquires profitable life sciences tools company C.B.S. Scientific for $0.9 million in cash and shares

* Will pay a total consideration of $900,000 of which $540,000 is in cash, funded from existing cash balances and $360,000 in form of 275,311 new shares in Sygnis to be issued from authorized capital

* Strong sales synergies and significant potential for future revenue growth