BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Derwent London Plc :
* Disposal of 120-134 Tottenham Court Road
* Has completed sale of freehold interest in 120-134 Tottenham Court Road W1 to a private investor for 69.74 mln stg before costs
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.