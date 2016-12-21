BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 VGP NV :
* VGP acquires a large development land plot located in san Fernando de Henares (Madrid)
* Transaction consists in acquisition of 223,000 square meters of new development land on which VGP will develop around 140,000 square meters of new lettable area for future tenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing