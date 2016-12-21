BRIEF-Bsquare Corp Q1 revenue $22.8 million
* Sees a net loss in Q2 due to lower revenue and continued investments to grow Datav
Dec 22 Bidenergy Ltd
* Enters agreement to provide invoice review and reporting services for supply of natural gas to new south wales (nsw) government
* Bid secures first government contract with nsw procurement-bid.ax
* GSE Systems Inc qtrly revenue increased 25.9 percent to $16.3 million from $13.0 million in Q1 2016