BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Skanska AB
* Skanska invests in land in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 200 million, for future office development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)