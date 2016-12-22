BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* Telenet to extend its cable presence in Brussels, a part of Wallonia and parts of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, through the acquisition of SFR Belux
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coditel Brabant SPRL for 400 million euros ($417.36 million) on a cash and debt free basis from Coditel Holding S.A.
* Through this acquisition, Telenet would extend its cable footprint beyond current Flemish and Brussels coverage areas to parts of Wallonia and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9584 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage: