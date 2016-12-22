Dec 22 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Telenet to extend its cable presence in Brussels, a part of Wallonia and parts of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, through the acquisition of SFR Belux

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coditel Brabant SPRL for 400 million euros ($417.36 million) on a cash and debt free basis from Coditel Holding S.A.

* Through this acquisition, Telenet would extend its cable footprint beyond current Flemish and Brussels coverage areas to parts of Wallonia and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg