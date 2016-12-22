Dec 22 Altice Nv :

* Altice nv: Altice announces agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business

* Enters into an agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business, Coditel Brabant sprl, to Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Transaction values business at an enterprise value of 400 million euros ($417.56 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)