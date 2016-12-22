BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Altice Nv :
* Altice nv: Altice announces agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business
* Enters into an agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business, Coditel Brabant sprl, to Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding Nv
* Transaction values business at an enterprise value of 400 million euros ($417.56 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage: