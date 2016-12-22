BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Legal & General Group Plc :
* L&G announces appointment of Jeff Davies as CFO
* Davies will take up appointment following 2016 preliminary results announcement in Spring 2017
* Mark Gregory, current group CFO, will step down from Legal & General group board when Davies takes up his appointment
* Mark Gregory will remain an employee of company until 31 August to assist with an orderly handover
* Appointment has been approved by both Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017