Dec 22 Legal & General Group Plc :

* L&G announces appointment of Jeff Davies as CFO

* Davies will take up appointment following 2016 preliminary results announcement in Spring 2017

* Mark Gregory, current group CFO, will step down from Legal & General group board when Davies takes up his appointment

* Mark Gregory will remain an employee of company until 31 August to assist with an orderly handover

* Appointment has been approved by both Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority