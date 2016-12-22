BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million
Dec 22 Anoto Group AB :
* Sells interest in We-Inspire and enters into related technology agreement
* Has completed agreement to sell its minority interest in We-Inspire GmbH on favorable terms
* Will receive ongoing revenue from this arrangement
* Agreement secures for We-Inspire commercial access to certain of Anoto's technologies and empowers it to continue to meet needs of its current ideation customers and partners
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt