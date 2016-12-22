Dec 22 Msg Life AG :

* Receives major order to implement msg.life factory and key components of msg.insurance suite

* UNIQA Insurance Group signed a contract today with IBM Oesterreich GmbH - which has in turn engaged msg life central europe gmbh as a subcontractor - to introduce policy management system msg.life factory along with key components of the msg.Insurance Suite as the central management platform for UNIQA's life insurance business

* For msg life, contract is worth around 30 million euros ($31.40 million) in total ($1 = 0.9554 euros)