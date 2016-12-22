Dec 22 Msg Life AG :
* Receives major order to implement msg.life factory and key
components of msg.insurance suite
* UNIQA Insurance Group signed a contract today
with IBM Oesterreich GmbH - which has in turn engaged msg life
central europe gmbh as a subcontractor - to introduce policy
management system msg.life factory along with key components of
the msg.Insurance Suite as the central management platform for
UNIQA's life insurance business
* For msg life, contract is worth around 30 million euros
($31.40 million) in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9554 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)