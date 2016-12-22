BRIEF-India's Kothari Sugars & Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Gerry Weber International AG :
* Sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16
* Proceeds from sale of Showroom-Center "Hall 30" in Dusseldorf result in extraordinary income of about 20 million euros ($20.89 million)
* Purchase price for property amounted to 49.1 million euros, which represents a market multiple of about 18.5 on annual net rent
* Managing board confirms revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2015/16 in spite of disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing