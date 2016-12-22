BRIEF-Outfront Media enters into short-term extensions of New York City advertising contracts with MTA
* Outfront media enters into short-term extensions of new york city advertising contracts with metropolitan transportation authority
Dec 22 Telenor ASA
* Says Vivek Sood resigns as the group's chief marketing officer due to a new position outside of Telenor
* Says Gunnar Sellaeg, senior vice president and chief product&innovation officer, has been appointed interim chief marketing officer
* Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions