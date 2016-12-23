Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Pacific Current Group Ltd :
* Aurora trust will receive total cash consideration of US$1.14m upon closing transaction
* Announces that Aurora trust has agreed to sell all of its interest in Aubrey Capital Management to Treetop Asset Management S.A
* Ssale of Aubrey Capital Management-PAC.AX
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing