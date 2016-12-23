Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Boyuan Holdings Ltd IPO-BOY.AX:
* Acquisition of major development site- Bringelly-IPO-BOY.AX
* Asx alert-acquisition of major development site- Bringelly-IPO-BOY.AX
Strengthened its development portfolio in Western Sydney growth corridor with acquisition of a 40.5-hectare development site at Bringelly for $70 million
EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17