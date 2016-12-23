Dec 23 ICA Gruppen Ab
* ICA Gruppen to acquire the Lithuanian grocery retail chain
IKI
* Says signed an agreement to acquire UAB Palink, which
operates the grocery retail business IKI, for a consideration of
213 million euro on a cash and debt free basis
* UAB Palink is acquired for 213 million euro on a cash and
debt free basis, corresponding to an EBITDA-multiple of
approximately 6.1 times and an EBIT-multiple of approximately
11.6 times for the twelve months ending in
September 2016
* Says IKI is the second largest player in the Lithuanian
grocery retail market with a market share of approximately 15
per cent during 2015 and a nationwide store
network of approximately 230 stores
* IKI had net sales of 630 million euro, an EBITDA of 35
million euro and an EBIT of 18 million euro during the twelve
months ending in September 2016
* The transaction is expected to generate yearly cost
synergies of approximately 15 million euro when fully realized
in 2020
* Says acquisition is expected to lead to one-off costs of
approximately 40 million euro and related investments amounting
to approximately 25 million euro during
2017-2019
* Transaction will be financed using a combination of ICA
Gruppen's available cash and existing credit facilities
* Completion is subject to competition authority approval,
which is expected to be received no later than the fourth
quarter 2017
