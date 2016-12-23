Dec 23 Hamborner Reit AG

* Acquires Neustiftcenter in Passau

* Purchase price for property amounts to 14.9 million euros

* Purchase price will be paid, and property transferred to hamborner, immediately after property is completed and tenants move in, which is expected to be in Q4 of 2017