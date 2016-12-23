Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Skanska Ab
* Skanska's previously announced divestment of its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK, will be recorded 2016
* Skanska says purchase price, which initially was reported to be about SEK 2.9 billion, amounts to about SEK 3.1 billion as a result of transaction already being hedged
* Says the deal will be closed and the payment will be settled during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: