Dec 23 Skanska Ab

* Skanska's previously announced divestment of its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK, will be recorded 2016

* Skanska says purchase price, which initially was reported to be about SEK 2.9 billion, amounts to about SEK 3.1 billion as a result of transaction already being hedged

* Says the deal will be closed and the payment will be settled during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)