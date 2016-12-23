Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 EDF :
* Tikehau IM has acquired from the EDF group property investment company SOFILO a portfolio of around 130 office real estate and business assets.
* EDF says transaction is a new step forward in the execution of EDF's disposal plan for the 2015-2020 period.
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing