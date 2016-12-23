BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Axactor :
* Axactor buys small unsecured portfolio from Caja Rural del Sur in Spain
* Portfolio includes unsecured loans with a total outstanding balance of about 55 million euros
* Investment will be financed by Axactor's available cash and existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing